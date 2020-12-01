Mr. GEORGE WARREN FAULKNIER, 97 of Teays Valley passed away November 28, 2020. He has been a resident of Rolling Meadows Care Center and we would like to thank all of the staff and nurses there for the great care he received while living there.
He is preceded in death by his wife Gwyndoline Tillis Faulknier, the mother of his children and his second wife Joyce Green Faulknier; son Ronnie Faulknier of Cross Lanes; parents Nannie and Gordon Faulknier of Trout, WV and several brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his daughters Cheryl Talbott of Scott Depot and Sharon (Larry) Stevens of Spartanburg, SC; son Warren (Pat) Faulknier of Hurricane; daughter-in-law Carol Faulknier of Cross Lanes; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brother Clyde Faulknier of Atlanta, GA and sister Margaret Stewart of Sarasota, FL.
George was a Navy Veteran of WWII and retired from Union Carbide. He loved going to the mountains in Greenbrier County and staying at the farm, his childhood home place.
His beloved cat, Tommy, will miss his loving attention.
We would like to say a special than you to his 2 granddaughters Tami Faulknier and Leigh Ann Asbury for taking special care of him these past several years.
There will be a private service at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens and burial will follow. Due to Covid-19 there will be no public service.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Faulknier family.