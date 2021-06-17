Geraldine Goldie Burnside

Geraldine Goldie Bourne Burnside
GERALDINE GOLDIE BOURNE BURNSIDE, 93 passed away peacefully with her daughters at her side, on Sunday, June 13, 2021 after an extended illness.
It would be wrong to say that Geraldine lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how weak or how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, she stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly looks like. There was no quit in her, because she is no longer here does not mean she lost her fight. She won the battle and is resting in the arms of Jesus.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Vesta Goldie Bourne, her father, Okey Clayton Bourne, husband, General Harrison Burnside, son, Ronald David Burnside, Brothers, Okey Clayton Bourne Jr, and James Monroe Bourne.
She was a homemaker, a precious mother and grandmother and beloved by all her friends and family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Carolyn Huffman (Ira), Sandy Sloan (Gary), Sherry Evans (Randall Robertson), and Brenda Sholar. Grandchildren, Kathy Murphy, Kim Murphy, Charles Murphy, Brian Sloan, Dwight Sloan, Brad Evans, Stephanie Evans Pickens, Steven Dailey, Ashley Dailey Cornelius, 12 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. She was also survived by her beloved caretaker, Jen Moore, whom she loved with all her heart.
A very special thank you to Nancy Wayson who served this week as our adopted sister, she cooked, cleaned, gave so many hugs, and brought so much laughter in the midst of sorrow.
A visitation honoring her life will be at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca WV on Saturday, June 19th, at 1:00. Following the visitation, a celebration of her life will be held at 2:00. The funeral procession will travel to Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery where graveside rites will be officiated by Robert Dailey.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Burnside family.