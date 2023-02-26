Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
GERALDINE M. HUNTER, 85, of Charleston, WV went to be with our Heavenly Father on February 19, 2023. Born on December 10, 1937 in Monarch, WV, she was the daughter of the late William Jordan and Veroncie Shanklin Austin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Prince A. Hunter Jr., children Prince III, Anthony, Annetta, and Veronica (Princess), sister Sarah Shepherd and brothers Trevor and Harold Austin.
She is survived by son; Prince Anthony (Kim) of Charleston, WV; daughter Annet Cochran of Jenks, OK; brother, Nathaniel "Sam" Austin of Montgomery, WV, Maynard (Audrania) Austin of Cross Lanes, WV; sisters, Lena Franklin of Warren, OH Willie Mae (James) Taylor of Atlanta, GA, 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and a host of nieces & nephews.
She was educated in Kanawha County Schools where she attended Washington High (two years) and graduated from East Bank High School in 1956. She also attended WVSU for 2 years in the Nursing Program.
She worked as an LPN at CAMC Memorial Division for 13 years until she decided to take her love for children and provided an in-home daycare for over 35 years.
Friends may visit 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and Funeral service beginning at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Metropolitan Baptist Church, Charleston. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.