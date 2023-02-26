Thank you for Reading.

GERALDINE M. HUNTER, 85, of Charleston, WV went to be with our Heavenly Father on February 19, 2023. Born on December 10, 1937 in Monarch, WV, she was the daughter of the late William Jordan and Veroncie Shanklin Austin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Prince A. Hunter Jr., children Prince III, Anthony, Annetta, and Veronica (Princess), sister Sarah Shepherd and brothers Trevor and Harold Austin.

She is survived by son; Prince Anthony (Kim) of Charleston, WV; daughter Annet Cochran of Jenks, OK; brother, Nathaniel "Sam" Austin of Montgomery, WV, Maynard (Audrania) Austin of Cross Lanes, WV; sisters, Lena Franklin of Warren, OH Willie Mae (James) Taylor of Atlanta, GA, 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and a host of nieces & nephews.

