Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

GLADYS MARIE RIFFLE, 83 of Poca passed away June 29, 2021, in CAMC Hospice House. At her request there will be no services. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Riffle family.

