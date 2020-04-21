GLENN V. MEADOWS, 85 of Poca passed away April 18, 2020 at home.
Glenn is retired from the Boilermakers and formerly worked at Union Carbide and worked as an Iron Worker. He was a 49 year member of the Nitro Masonic Lodge and a member of Lett Creek Community Church. Glenn loved the outdoors and his animals.
He is preceded in death by his daughters Cathy J. Toler and Ruth E. Meadows.
He is survived by his children Cindy G. Meadows and Mike Meadows both of Poca and their mother Jewell Meadows of Nitro; sister Julia DeWeese of New Haven; granddaughter Carrinda Meadows of Charleston and a host of other family and friends.
A tribute to the life of Glenn will be 1 p.m. Wednesday April 22, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with Pastor Jeff Arthur officiating. Burial will follow in the memory gardens with Masonic Rites.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Meadows family.