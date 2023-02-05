Gloria Jean Bumgardner Feb 5, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website GLORIA JEAN "JEANNIE" BUMGARDNER, 76 of Nitro, formerly of Liberty, trusted the Lord as her Savior the day before she entered Heaven on February 3, 2023.Jeannie is retired from Tudors in Nitro.She is preceded in death by her husband Dennis Bumgardner; parents Howard and Nellie Hedrick and all of her siblings.She is survived by her two sons James Rambo and Ronnie Hawley and a host of nieces and nephews.A special thank you to her nephew Terry Stewart and Teays Valley Center for the wonderful care given to Jeannie.A tribute to the life of Jeannie will be 4 p.m., Saturday February 11, 2023, at Elizabeth Baptist Church, Bancroft with Pastor Jeff Arthur officiating.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Bumgardner family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Brenda Joyce Gibson Wolfe Patricia Ann Moore Deborah Lynn “Debbie Miller Mary Jane “Janie” Means Ramona Jean Gibson Gloria Jean Bumgardner Jerry Lee Beckett Herman Myers Carl Leon Bennett Larry Wayne Knuckles Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 5, 2023 Daily Mail WV CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen How Edgar Allan Poe became the darling of the maligned and misunderstood The Hub names latest locations for Communities of Achievement Program