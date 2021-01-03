GLORIA SMITH 77, of Poca passed away December 30th, 2020.
Gloria was a retired supervisor from Pilkington (LOF) 28 years of service in WV and CA.
She was preceded in death by husband Richard D. Smith, parents Floyd and Della Murphy, brothers James, Harold Eugene, and Lawrence Murphy.
She is survived by daughters Miranda Jean Rhodes, Lora Shank (Mike) and Donna Smith and son Deward Allen Jarrell Sr. Grandchildren , Kimmie Garten, Amber Kroeber, Deward Allen Jarrell Jr., Taylor Shank, Kaleigh Garcelon, Brian Allen, Brandy Allen, 15 Great Grandchildren and Rusty, her faithful fur companion.
No services as scheduled at this time.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main Street Poca is assisting the Smith family.