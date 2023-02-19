Gregory “Trevor” Harrison Feb 19, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website GREGORY "TREVOR" HARRISON 29 of Cross Lanes passed away February 17, 2023. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main Street Poca is serving the Harrison family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Recommended for you Local Spotlight Ira Bevan Whited Barry Michael Rutledge Gregory “Trevor” Harrison Robert Davis Frederick E. Hicks Jr. Danny Ray Brammer Donna Ruth (Kee) Belcher Larry Wayne Richards Jewel M. Smith Robert M. Pedley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 19, 2023 Daily Mail WV Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen