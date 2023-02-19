Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

GREGORY "TREVOR" HARRISON 29 of Cross Lanes passed away February 17, 2023. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main Street Poca is serving the Harrison family.

