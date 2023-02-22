Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
MR. GREGORY TREVOR HARRISON, 29 of Cross Lanes went home to be with the Lord on February 18, 2023.

Trevor is a graduate of Hurricane High School, a construction worker, and enjoyed basketball, soccer, and golf. He was always caring about others and even in death he is a giver by being an organ donor.

