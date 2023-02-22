Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361 Website
MR. GREGORY TREVOR HARRISON, 29 of Cross Lanes went home to be with the Lord on February 18, 2023.
Trevor is a graduate of Hurricane High School, a construction worker, and enjoyed basketball, soccer, and golf. He was always caring about others and even in death he is a giver by being an organ donor.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather Ralph Harrison and great grandparents Warren and Helen Casto.
He is survived by his father Greg Harrison; mother Tiffany Cook Thomas; stepfather Shannon Thomas and his wife Kristi; grandparents Barbara Casto Harrison Hanna and Buddy and Pam and John Cook; great grandmother Rebecca Lippitt; four siblings Baylee Thomas, Andrew Thomas, Alea Thomas, and Dillon Tingler; uncle Todd W. and his wife Kelly Harrison and their son Trenton; aunts Kim Dyer and husband Bill and their children Anna and Cole and Mandy Gibson and husband Travis and their children Lex Casto and Claire Gibson. Trevor is also survived by a host of other family and friends.
A tribute to the life of Trevor will be 2 p.m. Saturday February 25, 2023 at Rock Branch Independent Church with Pastor Chad Cobb officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday at the church.