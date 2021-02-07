HARLEY ASBURY, 90 of Kelley's Creek passed away February 5, 2021. Harley is an Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict as an Ambulance Driver. He is retired from Heritage International in Cross Lanes. He is survived by his nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Hospice, Huntington Health and Rehab and the Veterans Administration for the care given to Harley. Private services will be held and burial will be in the Clark Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Asbury family.