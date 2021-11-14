Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
HAROLD GENE TOTTEN, 90 of Charleston, WV entered eternal rest on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House after a short illness.
He was born on August 23, 1931 to the late Calvery C. and Hattie Barker Totten. He was also preceded in death by wife, Patsy Cornell Totten, sons, Thomas Edward, Theodore Kermit and Eric Gene, as well as siblings, Linda Dahlquist and Jimmie Totten and his beloved dog Murphy.
Left to cherish his memory are wife, Viola Eplin Totten, children, Jacqueline (Mark) Killion of Palestine, TX, James (Missy) Totten of Hutto, TX, Debra (Neil) Haub of Pflugerville, TX, Patricia (Kevin) Bell of Temple, TX, Steven (Melissa Roddy Booher) Totten of Knoxville, TN and Sheree (Larry) Robertson of Charleston, WV, 21 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Also survived by siblings, Joe (Marva) Totten of Eddyville, KY, Loretta Woodrum of Ridgeview, WV and Helen Watkins of Charleston, WV, nieces, and nephews.
He was a graduate of Sherman High School, where he and his wife, Viola were childhood sweethearts. After losing his first wife, Pat, they reconnected and enjoyed 26 years of love and laughter. He often said how lucky he was to have had two wonderful wives and two wonderful families.
He served his country as a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Harold was also a graduate of WV Technical College where he obtained a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for Hess Oil and Alcoa in TX and Raytheon in Charleston, WV. His jobs enabled him to work all over the world and he shared many wonderful stories of places, food, and friends along the way. Most of all, he loved his family and his home state of WV.
We will all miss him dearly and carry him in our hearts and wonderful memories. A special thank you to the staff at the Hubbard Hospice House for the wonderful care he received and to Chaplain Pete Thompson for taking the time to befriend Harold and help him in his homeward journey.
A private memorial service was held for immediate family. Contributions can be made to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association in honor of his love for animals or Kanawha Hospice Care, Inc.