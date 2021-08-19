Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

Mr. HAROLD MAXWELL "MACK" BOGGESS, 82 of Liberty passed away August 18, 2021. Mack is retired from Century Aluminum.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Mary Lou Boggess; daughter Shelia Reynolds; sister Helen and brothers Sterling and Darrell.

He is survived by his two grandchildren Megan Smith and Travis King; sister Brenda Persinger and brother Kayo Boggess.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday August 20, 2021, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Entombment will follow in the memory gardens.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Boggess family.

Tags

Recommended for you