Mr. HAROLD MAXWELL "MACK" BOGGESS, 82 of Liberty passed away August 18, 2021. Mack is retired from Century Aluminum.He is preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Mary Lou Boggess; daughter Shelia Reynolds; sister Helen and brothers Sterling and Darrell.He is survived by his two grandchildren Megan Smith and Travis King; sister Brenda Persinger and brother Kayo Boggess.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday August 20, 2021, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Entombment will follow in the memory gardens.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Boggess family.