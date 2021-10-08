HAROLD PARSONS GOTHARD, 94, of Poca, WV passed away at his home on Wednesday October 6, 2021.
He was a former Poca High School band director and WW II veteran. Born March 22, 1927, in Huntington, WV to Oakley and Anna Gothard. He grew up in Martha, WV and was the oldest of 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
Upon graduating from Barboursville High School in 1945 he enlisted in the Navy and served on the Philippine Island of Samar. From 1948 to 1953 he was in the USNR. With the GI Bill he enrolled in Marshall College and majored in music receiving his A.B. degree in 1950 and M.A. in 1954. In
1950 he came to Poca as the new band director. His students performed in concerts, football games, parades, festivals, band camps, trips to the Cherry Blossom Festival, Disney World, Chicago, and other venues and destinations. Shortly after arriving in Poca, he was asked to assist the Poca Baptist Church Choir. There he met his future wife, Helen Caruthers, who was the church pianist. They were married February 22, 1952 and enjoyed 68 wonderful years together.
He retired in 1989 and started his second career, that of a substitute teacher in Putnam and Kanawha counties. He enjoyed being in the schools with the students and his fellow teachers. At Poca Baptist he was a deacon and choir director and enjoyed the fellowship of his church family. He was longtime member and treasurer of the Poca Lions Club and was once the Grand Marshall of the Poca Heritage Day Parade.
In his younger days he was an avid bike rider and was never seen walking his bike up a hill. He ran in several distance runs including the Charleston Distance Run and he enjoyed sitting out on the carport with family and friends and it was always a pleasure for him when a former student stopped by to say hello. His presence, kindness, and humor will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife Helen C. Gothard; parents Oakley and Anna Gothard; brothers Russell of Herndon VA, Emerson of Virginia Beach VA, Jeff of Martha WV; sisters Eleanor (Preston) Kidd of Scottsville VA, and Kathleen (John) Baldwin of Daytona Beach FL. Surviving are his children Mark and Anna Marie Gothard; brother Kirt (Julia) Gothard of Martha WV; sisters-in-law Phyllis Gothard of Herndon VA, and Virginia Gothard of Virginia Beach VA.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Harold Gothard will be 2 p.m., Monday October 11, at Poca Baptist Church with Pastors Tom Moore and Jim Butcher officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave SW, S. Charleston, WV 25309 or Poca Baptist Church, PO Box 729, Poca, WV 25159.
