HELEN BUSH WINTER, 95, of Hometown WV died peacefully on March 4, 2021 at CAMC Teays Valley ICU following surgery for colon cancer. She was surrounded by family both in person and virtually. Helen was born on Feb 4, 1926 to Harry J. Bush and Mary (Black) Bush in East Stroudsburg PA., the last of six children all of whom have preceded her in death. She was a graduate of St. Matthew's Catholic School, East Stroudsburg High School and Lackawanna Business School in Scranton PA in 1945. She went to work at the Veteran's Administration in Washington DC where she met her husband Lewis J. Winter and they were married on September 14, 1946 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in East Stroudsburg PA. They were married just shy of 50 years when Lewis died in January of 1996.
Helen worked for the Telephone Company and for several Clark University Professors in Worcester MA supporting her family while Lewis was in graduate school. They moved to Providence and then Warwick Rhode Island where Helen was active with many educational efforts including the Governor's Council on Education as well as her children's' local school PTA's often serving in leadership. She was an adult leader for Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of America and when she moved to WV in 1971 she continued her work with youth as a Girl Scout leader and member/secretary of the Berkely County Youth Fair. In 1978 Helen moved to Hometown WV working for 13 years at Century Cable Company until retirement.
Helen and Lewis had four children: Nicholas Winter (Candy) of Bellingham MA, deceased; The Rev. Cheryl Ann Winter of Hurricane WV; Catherine Grant (William) of Canton MA; Lewis Hervey Winter (Susan) of Hometown WV. She is survived by 7 grandchildren: Kevin Winter; Erin Rymer (Bill); Andrew Winter; Phillip Winter; Kenzie Winter; Anna Winter; Martha Albright (Doug): and four great grandchildren; Antonio Millican, Michael Millican, A.J. Rymer and Elizabeth Rymer; and many nieces and nephews from coast to coast.
Helen was a devoted Roman Catholic who was active in every parish where she lived. She raised her children faithfully and was a mentor and teacher to many children and youth as they grew up in the church. Since 1978 she has served in ministry at St. Patrick's in Bancroft WV as an Extraordinary Minister, Faith Formation Teacher, Pastoral Council Member, and participated in the Women's guild, Gabriel Project and Bowling League, and a wise advisor to many.
Helen's presence in the lives of her church, her community, her friends, and family will be missed but the memories of her fun-loving ways, wit, storytelling, and unconditional love will fill the void.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or St. Jude's which was dear to her heart.
Burial Mass will be held at noon on Thursday March 11, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Bancroft with visitation beginning at 11 am. Father Chapin presiding. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. Service can be viewed by visiting the Gatens Harding Funeral Home Facebook page.
