Friday, June 9, 2021. HELEN DORSEY HEMMINGS passed away after a battle with cancer. She is survived by her sons, Aaron and Chad, her grandchildren Cole, Lane and Olivia, sister Glendale and brothers, Glen, Calvin and Bernard.
We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Helen during her 70 years, among them: Family and friends are the most important, hard work and self-reliance leads to success, gratefulness is the key to life, all snakes and lizards are bad, no exceptions and many others.
As a sales manager, florist and landlord, Helen was a force, worked tirelessly and made long lasting impressions. She found her place in life helping others. As a mother and grandmother, she instilled lifelong virtues and left us with an extraordinary example of the beauty of the simple human heart.
Helen left detailed instructions for her sons to celebrate her life here. Her letter to everyone she knew includes the following:
"If you are reading this I have passed through this life and it's ok, I have seen my sons grow to become fine men. I have the privilege of knowing and loving all of my precious grandchildren, what wonderful times we have had I am so very grateful for the time."
"I want all of you to have lots of happiness, lead a productive life by following your dreams and know I will always be with you. Don't be sad for too long because I am so grateful for the time I have had with each of you. I always thought maybe I could write you letters for when I pass but there are no words I can write to go to the depth I feel for each of you."
A one hour visitation will be held at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home in Poca, West Virginia at 11 a.m., Monday, July 12, followed by a graveside service at Emma Chapel United Methodist Church in Liberty, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Hubbard Hospice House 1001 Curtis Price Way Charleston WV 25311.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the family.