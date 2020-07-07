MRS. HELEN LOUISE DILLARD, 90 of Liberty went home to be with the Lord July 4, 2020. Helen was a homemaker, gardener, best cook, always working hard for her family. She always put her family before herself. She was a Christian and enjoyed singing gospel music.
She is the daughter of the late Shelby and Bertha Parkins.
She is also preceded in death by her husband Otho Dillard and her son Charlie Dillard.
She is survived by her children Kenneth Dillard of Goldtown, Ivan Dillard and his wife Lorena of Ripley, Sandra Halstead and husband Eddie of Liberty, Loretta Heffinger and husband Dan of Poca and Michael Dillard and wife Tiffany of Poca and a host grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild Charlie Grace.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Cedar Ridge Nursing Home for all their care given to Helen.
A tribute to the life of Helen will be 11 a.m. Thursday July 9, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Leonard Kessell officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett Chapel Cemetery, Liberty. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Dillard family.