HELEN MARIE ARTHUR, 81 of Bancroft went home to be with the Lord on January 29, 2021. Helen was a faithful member of the Nitro Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Minnie Wilson and 13 siblings.
Helen is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 60 years, Mr. Gary T. Arthur; three daughters Kimberly (Allen) Holder of Alum Creek, Vicki (Whitney) Hess of Hurricane and Patricia Arthur of Bancroft; five grandchildren Samuel A. Holder, Willow J. Hess, Bella Arthur, Amanda Holder and Xander R. Hess and a host of other family and friends.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Patricia for the wonderful care given to her mother during Helen's illness and a thank you to Joy Campbell, Polly Tucker, Donna Hamrick and Hospice.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Helen Arthur will be 1 p.m., Monday February 1, 2021 at Nitro Church of Christ with Andy Shamblin officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Those unable to attend may view the service live on the Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook Page.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Arthur family.