HELEN MARIE LANDERS STRICKLEN, 88, went to Heaven on Thursday, January 26, 2023, surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, James Robert "Bob" Stricklen.
Updated: January 28, 2023 @ 12:56 am
She is survived by her precious family whom she dearly loved: daughters Kathy Cook (Jim) of Poca and Becky Dunn (Dallas) of Nitro; grandchildren Jennifer McClanahan (Jason), Dallas Dunn Jr (Amber), Jimmy Cook (Suzanne), Kari LeRose (Chris); great-grandchildren Jordan Bailey (Zach), Jacob, Jay, Christian, Trey, Jenna, Klaire, Caraline, Jack, Katherine, Kamille; and great great grandchild Brenner Simmons.
She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Nitro where she served as church secretary. Per her wishes, her body was donated to the West Virginia Human Gift Registry.
A celebration of both Helen and Bob's life will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, January 29, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Nitro with Dr. Lawrence Hoptry and Pastor Bobby Goldburg officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to HospiceCare 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston WV 25387.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Stricklen family.
