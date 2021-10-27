Howard Lee "Bucky" Boyce Jr. Oct 27, 2021 42 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website HOWARD LEE "BUCKY" BOYCE, JR., 58 of Charleston passed away October 20, 2021. At his request there will be no services. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Boyce family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charleston Howard Lee Boyce Funeral Home Pass Away Request Jr. Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Howard Lee "Bucky" Boyce Jr. Blank Renee Johnson Blank Christopher Michael Boggs Blank James Gilmore Fletcher Rinick Mary Maxine Skidmore Woodall Blank John Waybright Stephen Clay Thacker Ari Charlotte Boone Betty Jane Jackson Shelton James Robert Vanoy Sr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 27, 2021 Daily Mail WV West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right Lawlessness abounded in WV border counties over slavery Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts