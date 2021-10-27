Thank you for Reading.

HOWARD LEE "BUCKY" BOYCE, JR., 58 of Charleston passed away October 20, 2021. At his request there will be no services. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Boyce family.

