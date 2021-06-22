Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
JAMES ALBERT CLAPHAM, 59 of Okeechobee, FL, formerly of St. Albans, WV, passed away June 19, 2021. A tribute to the life of Mr. James Clapham will be 6 p.m., Thursday June 24, 2021, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Clapham family.

