James C. Hicks
Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
MR. JAMES C. HICKS, 79 of Nitro, beloved father, husband, papa, and friend, passed away February 4, 2023, at home. James was born on August 25, 1943, to Geraldine and Roy Hicks in Huntington, WV and was a 1961 graduate of Nitro High School.

James was drafted into the US Army during the Vietnam War. He served from 1968-1970 and was stationed in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Following his time in the service he moved back to Nitro to start his family. He was employed by Fike Chemical and retired from Bayer Corporation. He was a master carpenter, who built everything from houses to furniture.

