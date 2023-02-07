Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
MR. JAMES C. HICKS, 79 of Nitro, beloved father, husband, papa, and friend, passed away February 4, 2023, at home. James was born on August 25, 1943, to Geraldine and Roy Hicks in Huntington, WV and was a 1961 graduate of Nitro High School.
James was drafted into the US Army during the Vietnam War. He served from 1968-1970 and was stationed in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Following his time in the service he moved back to Nitro to start his family. He was employed by Fike Chemical and retired from Bayer Corporation. He was a master carpenter, who built everything from houses to furniture.
James was an avid bass fisherman who spent many a day on various lakes and he was a diehard Cleveland Browns fan. His two daughters gave him two grandchildren who he doted on. Fallon Orion and Mason James adored their Papa. In 2019 he married Doloris, whom he adored.
He is preceded in death by his first wife of 42 years, Mary Louise Hicks; mother Geraldine and father Roy; a nephew and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his loving daughters Shelley Whittington (Ryan) and Stacey Jones; grandchildren Fallon Orion and Mason James; his beloved wife Doloris and many cousins and friends.
A tribute to the life of Mr. James C. Hicks will be 1 p.m. Wednesday February 8, 2023 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dave McCormick officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.