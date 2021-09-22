Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361 Website
JAMES DAVID BYRD, 48 of Cross Lanes unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
David was a 22-year veteran of the Charleston Fire Department. Most recently, he was Captain of Station 8 located on Copenhaver Drive. He was also a member of the Search and Rescue team and saved countless lives throughout his career. He recently took the time to help with COVID clinics.
David was an avid outdoorsman who loved cooking, fishing, kayaking, hiking, going to the shooting range and playing his bass guitars.
David's first love was his daughter, Kourtney Joyce Byrd. He was so very proud of her and all her accomplishment and starting her first year at Marshall. His second love was his Napoleon Mastiff, Leo.
David was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Jean Irick, grandparents, William E. Young, Jr. and Jeanie Young, uncle, William E. Young, II, and his youngest brother, Brandon Byrd.
He is survived by his pride and joy, Kourtney Joyce Byrd of St. Albans, ex-wife, Marissa Byrd of St. Albans, father, James M. Byrd of Milton, brother, Jonathan (Amy) of Cross Lanes, cousin, William E. Young, II, and his loving girlfriend, Shelia Corlis and her children, Gavyn and Delany of Cross Lanes and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. David had many friends all over the country and was loved by everyone whose life he touched.
Services will be held at Rock Branch Independent Church on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 1 p.m., with Pastors Travis Jordan and Frank Miller officiating. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the service. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made at BB&T in Kourtney Byrd's name or use in the weeks and months to come to help with expenses at Marshall University or everyday expenses.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.