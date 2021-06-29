James Earl “Jimmy” “ Dean

MR. JAMES EARL "JIMMY" "BUTCH" DEAN, 70 of Black Betsy passed away June 27, 2021, at home. Butch is retired from AEP with 33 years of service and was very active with Poca sports. He is preceded in death by his parents James Dean, Jr. and Greta Ward and three brothers Dennis Dean, D.J. Neuenschwander and Jay Neuenschwander. He is survived by his companion Becky Walker; children Scott Eastwood, Brandon Dean and wife Sarah, Corey Dean, Ceirra Dean and Libby Dean; sister Therisa Clark and husband Donnie; 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday June 30, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Dean family.
