It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of JAMES "JIMMY" EDWARD BROWN (also known to many as "Beau") of Scott Depot, WV, originally of Nitro, WV. Jimmy passed away at the age of 80 on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, after a hard fight against a short illness.
Jimmy was a graduate of Nitro High School, was a veteran of the US Air Force and a faithful member of the Masonic Lodge with ties to both the St. Albans and Hurricane WV Lodges. He is retired from Monsanto Plant of Nitro.
When he was able in his spare time you could find him tinkering in his shop, working around the yard, and during his younger days chasing trout deer and turkeys around the woods and waters of WV.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother and father Ernest and Camilla Brown of Nitro, WV and his loving daughter Dea-Anne Brown, all of which I am sure he is enjoying his reunion with as you read this.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Janet Marie Brown of Scott Depot, WV, originally of St. Albans, WV, son Jason Edward Brown of St. Albans, Grandson (his pride and joy) Nicholas James Brown of St. Albans, younger Brothers "Bud" Brown and Joe Brown originally of Nitro, niece and nephew Amy Young, & John Johnson, nephews Chris & Eric Brown, Sister-in-law Linda Handley and nephews John, Tim and Chuck Handley and many great nieces and nephews.
A tribute to the life of James Brown will be 6 p.m. Wednesday December 21, 2022 at Gatens-Harding Chapel. Friends may visit one hour prior at the funeral home.