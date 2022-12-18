Thank you for Reading.

James “Jimmy” Edward Brown
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of JAMES "JIMMY" EDWARD BROWN (also known to many as "Beau") of Scott Depot, WV, originally of Nitro, WV. Jimmy passed away at the age of 80 on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, after a hard fight against a short illness.

Jimmy was a graduate of Nitro High School, was a veteran of the US Air Force and a faithful member of the Masonic Lodge with ties to both the St. Albans and Hurricane WV Lodges. He is retired from Monsanto Plant of Nitro.

