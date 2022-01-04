James Leroy “Tweety” Roat Jan 4, 2022 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website MR. JAMES LEROY "TWEETY" ROAT, 69 of Winfield passed away January 2, 2022.Mr. Roat is a retired paramedic from Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority with over 40 years of service. He is also a member of the Putnam Masonic Lodge # 139 in Hurricane.He is preceded in death by his parents James and Barbara Roat; brother Michael Roat and sister Dorothy Roat.He is survived by his three children Emily and her husband Brandon Thornton, Bryce and his wife Jessica Perks and Michael Roat and five grandchildren.At his request there will be no services. The family requests that you donate to a charity of your choice in memory of Mr. James "Tweety" Roat.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Roat family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael Roat James Leroy Roat Emily Brandon Thornton Winfield Bryce Jessica Perks Recommended for you Local Spotlight Gomer A. Whitt Barbara Ann Knuckles Camellia “Cammy” L. Taylor James Leroy “Tweety” Roat Blank Elizabeth Bolling Blank James Oliver Wilson Jackie Lee Willis Blank Ruby Orwahua Hairston Blank Matthew Curtis Lilly Blank Joan Olson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 4, 2022 Daily Mail WV YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony Robert Saunders: Slouching towards 2022 Carver students add new sparkle to Coonskin holiday displays Kathleen M. Jacobs: Christmases past, present and yet to come Susan Johnson: From the recipe box to Boxing Day