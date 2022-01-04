Thank you for Reading.

MR. JAMES LEROY "TWEETY" ROAT, 69 of Winfield passed away January 2, 2022.

Mr. Roat is a retired paramedic from Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority with over 40 years of service. He is also a member of the Putnam Masonic Lodge # 139 in Hurricane.

He is preceded in death by his parents James and Barbara Roat; brother Michael Roat and sister Dorothy Roat.

He is survived by his three children Emily and her husband Brandon Thornton, Bryce and his wife Jessica Perks and Michael Roat and five grandchildren.

At his request there will be no services. The family requests that you donate to a charity of your choice in memory of Mr. James "Tweety" Roat.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Roat family.

