Mr. JAMES ROBERT "SONNY" HOLSTINE, 86 of South Charleston passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family from Alzheimer's. He was loved by everyone and had many adventures in his life. He was a little league coach and mentor to a lot of the kids in South Charleston. He was involved in soapbox derby and coached biddy basketball. Sonny and his family also traveled all over the state and shot fireworks for fairs and festivals. He was an avid fisherman and had his own fly-tying business "Sonny's Mountain State Lurers". Everyone will always remember Sonny's tree lot, for families came back year after year to create memories and would call months before opening to find his location. He was a retired South Charleston Firefighter with 34 years of service and awarded Fireman of the year. He also served as counsel member for the City of South Charleston for three consecutive terms. He was awarded the distinguished West Virginia Award in 2003.
He is survived by the love of his life, Mrs. Mary Lou Walton Holstine of whom he was married to for 64 years; children Rob (Beverly), Robin (Paul), Richie and Aimee (Randy); grandchildren Ryne, Kara, Morgan, Drew, Chance, Caleb, Colton and Autumn and four great grandchildren Wrigley, Maddox, Aria and Easton. Sonny loved his family and was a kind soul. We were proud to call him husband, father, papaw and friend.
A celebration of Sonny's life will be held at a later date.