JAMES RODNEY VANNATTER, 72 of Hudson, FL, formerly of Hurricane, WV, passed away May 11, 2023.Mr. Vannatter is a graduate of Hurricane High School and an Air Force Veteran. He enjoyed traveling and being a handyman.He is the son of the late Thomas and Lillian Vannatter. He is also preceded in death by his sister Barbara Kay Adams.He is survived by his children and his siblings Charles David Vannatter of Scott Depot and Patricia Stewart of San Bernardino, CA.At his request there will be no services.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Vannatter family.