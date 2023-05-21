Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

JAMES RODNEY VANNATTER, 72 of Hudson, FL, formerly of Hurricane, WV, passed away May 11, 2023.

Mr. Vannatter is a graduate of Hurricane High School and an Air Force Veteran. He enjoyed traveling and being a handyman.

Recommended for you