Mr. JAMES "JIM" W. KEELING 75 of Poca received his new body when he went to heaven on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He fought a good fight but, in the end, COVID won.
Jim was born in Dunbar, WV on July 11, 1945. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carol of Poca, daughters Nichole (JP) of Poca and Kim (Melvin) of South Charleston; sister Lynn Fox (Bill) of Parkersburg; granddaughters Harley Thomas and Leah Haynes; grandson Chase Haynes; great-granddaughter Sophia Thomas and great grandson Michael Washington; his former son-in-law Chad Haynes and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lucille and Forrest Keeling, sister Carol Krecker, brothers Robert, Billy and Norris and granddaughter Samantha Thomas.
James served in the United States Air Force; worked at American Viscose and FMC and was retired from Union Carbide.
He loved the Lord and was a faithful member and worker at his home church, Green Valley Church of God. He loved his family and was always at Chase's ballgames to cheer him on. He was a quiet man who never sought recognition for anything he did and was always helping his family, neighbors, and friends. In addition to his family, he leaves behind his church family and numerous friends. A tribute to the life of Jim will be 2 p.m., Tuesday October 13, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with Pastors Gary W. Bennett and David Bowen officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar.
Due to COVID the service will be held outside under a canopy. Masks and social distancing will be required. If you choose to remain in your car during the service there will be a sound system that will enable you to hear the service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests all donations be made to Green Valley Church of God 518 Green Valley Drive St. Albans, WV 25177.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Keeling family.