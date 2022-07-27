Thank you for Reading.

JANET HAYES ALLISON, 85 of Nitro went home to be with her Lord on July 23, 2022.

She was a member of Raymond City Community Church. She loved Jesus and her family. She loved to color, crochet and loved animals, any type of music especially gospel music. She was loved by everyone who knew her.

