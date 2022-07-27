Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
JANET HAYES ALLISON, 85 of Nitro went home to be with her Lord on July 23, 2022.
She was a member of Raymond City Community Church. She loved Jesus and her family. She loved to color, crochet and loved animals, any type of music especially gospel music. She was loved by everyone who knew her.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents Benjamin Albert and Edith Irene Gaylor Hayes, husband Charles Luther Allison, brothers James, Dallas, and Albert Hayes, sister Aretta Steele, daughters-in-law Ronda Allison, Patty Craig, and Judy Allison, grandsons Steven Hall and Charlie Allison II.
She is survived by her sons Dennis and wife Vanessa Hayes of Eleanor, WV and Ron Craig of St. Albans, WV; daughter Trina Thornburg and fiancé Ron Lacy of Tornado, WV; stepsons Charles A. "Chuck" Allison of Minford, OH and Gary E. Allison of Hurricane, WV; sister Wanda Cook of Fort Davis, TX; 10 grandsons, 3 granddaughters and multiple great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A tribute to the life of Janet will be 2 p.m., Saturday July 30, 2022 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Speedy Arthur officiating. Burial will follow in Ortin Heights Cemetery, Nitro. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.