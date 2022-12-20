Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
MRS. JANET PENNINGTON HARMON, 81 of Eleanor, formerly of Cross Lanes, has gone to her heavenly home on Saturday December 17, 2022, to be with Jesus, her savior and be reunited with her husband Arden L. Harmon, parents Tennis "T.K" and Beulah Warner Pennington and an infant sister.
Janet was a 1958 graduate of Poca High School and a graduate of Charleston School of Commerce. She was a former employee at Vocational Education Department. She also volunteered at Thomas Hospital for 16 years. Her hearts desire was helping others, encouraging people, witnessing to the public about Jesus and his blessings, teaching Sunday School and being involved in church events. She loved everyone and told them.
She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Harmon Taylor and grandson Isaac Lee Taylor. A funeral service to honor her life will be held 7 p.m. Thursday December 22, at West Virginia Home Mission Church with Pastors Joey Scarberry, Delbert Hawley, and Adam Null officiating. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the church.
Burial will take place 10 a.m. Friday December 23, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Harmon family.