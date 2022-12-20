Thank you for Reading.

Janet Pennington Harmon
SYSTEM

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

MRS. JANET PENNINGTON HARMON, 81 of Eleanor, formerly of Cross Lanes, has gone to her heavenly home on Saturday December 17, 2022, to be with Jesus, her savior and be reunited with her husband Arden L. Harmon, parents Tennis "T.K" and Beulah Warner Pennington and an infant sister.

Janet was a 1958 graduate of Poca High School and a graduate of Charleston School of Commerce. She was a former employee at Vocational Education Department. She also volunteered at Thomas Hospital for 16 years. Her hearts desire was helping others, encouraging people, witnessing to the public about Jesus and his blessings, teaching Sunday School and being involved in church events. She loved everyone and told them.

