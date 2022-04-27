Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
JANET ROSALIE (MELTON) PURDY age 90, born February 28,1932, passed into the arms of our Heavenly Father on April 23, 2022.
Rosalie graduated from Morris Harvey College (now the University of Charleston) at age 18 with a degree in education and taught for many years at Poca Elementary. By the time she retired she had begun to teach the grandchildren of some of her former students.
Rosalie's house was always full of family, children food and laughter. She loved to make people feel welcome in her home. Her unselfish caring for others carried through to all who knew her. Morris and Rose were happily married for 64 years. Her happiest times were spent with her family.
Rosalie was proceeded in death by her Parents, John and Audra Melton, her brother Jim Melton, sisters Peggy Melton and infant Patty Lynn Melton, brother-in-law James Scott.
She married her childhood sweetheart Morris Elton Purdy on August 3, 1957. They have three children, daughters Janet Rene Larck (Gil), son Jeffrey Purdy (Sharon) and infant daughter Beverly Doris who died at birth. They have two grandchildren who were the light of their lives, granddaughter Emily Frist (Ian), and grandson Mitchell Purdy. She is also survived by sisters Drema Scott, Betty Melton, Sharon Mullins (Jim) and sister-in-law Wanda Melton. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m., Friday April 29, 2022, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home. Private burial will be in the Melton Family Cemetery, Poca.