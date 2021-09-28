Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
MRS. JANICE LOUISE HASTINGS, 83, of Scott Depot passed away September 27, 2021, at home. Janice is a loving wife, mother and advisor. She was born January 1, 1938, to the late Wesley T. Lewis and Helen Fox Lewis. She is preceded in death by her daughter Patricia Anne Hastings. She is survived by her husband Jack F. Hastings; daughters Anita Callicoat, Jackie Adams and husband Tim and Barbie Hudnall; grandchildren Camie Callicoat, Courtney Skaggs and husband Jason, Katelyn Lett, Haley Russell, Jacob Lett, Kacey Hudnall, Jack Callicoat and Madison Adams; 4 great grandchildren; brother Charles R. Lewis and wife Carole; sister June Woods and sisters-in-law Betty Ellis and Rose Lewis.
She will be remembered for her love for her husband and family and her strong work ethic. Janice provided a wonderful and loving home for her girls, their friends and extended family. She was strong willed, protective and at her happiest when surrounded by her family. Her fiery spirit was passed to her daughters. She has joined her oldest, beloved daughter Pat in Gods gracious home. That brings some peace to her family at this time of great loss. A tribute to the life of Mrs. Janice L. Hastings will be Noon Thursday September 30, 2021, with Pastor Greg Blake officiating. Burial will be in the Marmet Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
