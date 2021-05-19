JERRY L. CROUCH, 90, of St. Albans, died on May 16, 2021 at StoneRise HealthCare in Charleston, WV after a short illness.
She was born August 21, 1930 in Princeton, Indiana. Jerry was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Grace (McDevitt) Pugh, her late husband Shirley Crouch, and her two brothers Bill Pugh and Dennis Pugh.
Surviving are daughter, Jill C. Locke; son, Bill J. Crouch (Debbie); seven grandchildren; Hilary Payne, Sindy Cary, Jessica Dianellos (Vasilios), Jenna Locke, Jeff Locke, Jim Locke and Vicky Kossos (John); seven great grandchildren, Nolan Payne, Madelyn Cary, Mason Cary, Alexis Dianellos, Piers Dianellos, Nevie Dianellos and Ell Dianellos.
Jerry retired from the state of WV over twenty-five years ago. She was active throughout her life and loved to travel. When Jerry was in her 70's, she volunteered to teach exercise classes to residents at Quarry Manor, an assisted living facility in Charleston. She continued volunteering there until her late 70's. She was an avid historian of people, places and family, a scrapbook enthusiast, a jigsaw puzzle virtuoso, and possessed a passion for crocheting items she affectionately gifted to others. She literally made hundreds of items, including "blankets of love" she provided to foster care infants. Jerry cherished her pets, past and present, with unconditional love including her late dog Baby and beloved cat Buttons, and cats Heidi and Smokey.
The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff of StoneRise Charleston (Eastbrook) facility. The attention, care and love they provided to Jerry during the last few weeks was truly remarkable to witness. They went above and beyond to make her comfortable and feel loved. We couldn't have asked for more.
In lieu of flowers, Jerry asked that charitable donations be made to help foster care children in WV. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Fond memories and online condolences may be shared at www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Crouch family.