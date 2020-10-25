Jerry Layne Reedy

Mr. JERRY LAYNE "POPPY" REEDY, 70 of Poca, WV went home to be with the Lord on October 20, 2020 surrounded by his family by his side.
Jerry was an Army Veteran, Retired from the Steel Workers Union, loving husband, father, grandfather, and a loyal friend to many. Jerry was a lifelong resident of Poca. He was a hard worker, loved the outdoors and spending time with his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother Juanita Rollins Reedy, father Donald Reedy and step-daughter Shannon Dawson.
He is survived by his loving wife Sandra Reedy, brother Gary Reedy, daughter Sarah Gross and her husband Glenn of Poca, daughter Susan McDuffie, daughter Jennifer Quick, grandchildren Shannon and Keagan Gross, Andrew Johannis, Aaron and Noah McDuffie, Zachary and Austin Quick.
A celebration of the life of Jerry Lane Reedy will be 1 p.m,, Saturday November 7 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with Ronnie Wolfe officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Reedy family.