JO ELLEN STOVER WITHROW, 85 of Hometown went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday morning, March 24, 2021 at home.
She was a graduate of Dunbar High School and attended Morris Harvey College. She was a Christian first and a wonderful lady.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Jackie Lee Withrow, Sr. and her daughter Julie Ann Bonnet.
She is survived by her sons Jack (Rose) Withrow of Evans and Rick (Barbie) Withrow of Poca; daughter Connie Withrow of Hometown; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Jo Ellen Withrow will be 11 a.m., Saturday March 27, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with her sons Rev. Jackie L. Withrow, Jr. and Rev. Rickie A. Withrow officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Withrow family.