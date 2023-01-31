Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

JOAN BEAVERS WILLIAMS, 93, of Cross Lanes, WV died Friday, January 27, 2023 after a brief illness. She was born in Yukon, WV to the late Claude and Edith Cooper Beavers. She was a graduate of Huntington East High School and a supervisor in the credit dept. of McJunkin Corporation.

Joan believed strongly in service and community. She quietly and generously gave her time, talents and other resources in service to the community through social ministries of Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, and had served as a hospice volunteer.

Tags

Recommended for you