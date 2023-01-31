Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
JOAN BEAVERS WILLIAMS, 93, of Cross Lanes, WV died Friday, January 27, 2023 after a brief illness. She was born in Yukon, WV to the late Claude and Edith Cooper Beavers. She was a graduate of Huntington East High School and a supervisor in the credit dept. of McJunkin Corporation.
Joan believed strongly in service and community. She quietly and generously gave her time, talents and other resources in service to the community through social ministries of Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, and had served as a hospice volunteer.
She was a devoted and deeply loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and a supportive and kind friend to all. We will miss her always. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Joe W. Williams, and daughter, Kaye Williams Neal.
She is survived by her daughters, Annie Williams of Salisbury, MD., and Janie Williams Endres of Mebane, NC, grandsons Wesley Neal of Cross Lanes, Dr. Matthew (Brittany Schroeder) Neal, of Charleston, Sean Endres of Denver, CO, and her great granddaughters, River and Roxie, also of Charleston.
A memorial service will be held at 12p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, WV., with visitation beginning at 11a.m. The family asks that those attending wear masks, which will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Tyler Mountain Cross Lanes Community Services, or another charity of your choice.
