MR. JOE PRINGLE, 76, of Heizer Creek, Poca passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Hospice House in South Charleston.
Joe was the son of the late Roy and Hannah Pringle of Poca and a member for over 70 years of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bancroft.
Joe worked and was retired from NL Industries after 30 years of service. He loved many outdoor activities and enjoyed his friends from George's Inn. He also was a proud veteran who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, John Allen Pringle and sister, Janet Pringle.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Doris and his two children, Todd Pringle and Sara (Todd) Nunley of Poca, daughter-in-law Tracy Pringle, and sisters Mary (Dan) Jordan of Red House, Theresa Persinger of Hometown, LeahAnn (David) Reid of NC, and Anita Goff of MN. The loves of his life were his grandchildren, Jacob and Joseph Pringle and Isabella Nunley. There was a special place in his heart for his many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
A Christian burial mass, conducted by Father Chapin Engler, will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bancroft. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Hometown.
Donations in Joe's memory can be made to Kanawha Hospice House or WV Catholic Charities.
As you all know, he was not a suit and tie type of guy, so please feel free to dress casually for his celebration of life.