Joe Pringle
MR. JOE PRINGLE, 76, of Heizer Creek, Poca passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Hospice House in South Charleston.

Joe was the son of the late Roy and Hannah Pringle of Poca and a member for over 70 years of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bancroft.

