Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

MR. JOHN B. LETT, 55 of St. Albans passed away December 3, 2020. A tribute to the life of John will be 2 p.m., Monday December 7, 2020 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday.