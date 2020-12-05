MR. JOHN B. LETT, 55 of St. Albans passed away December 3, 2020. A tribute to the life of John will be 2 p.m., Monday December 7, 2020 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday.
