MR. JOHN B. LETT, 55 of St. Albans passed away December 3, 2020.
John was employed by the Charleston USPS P.D.& C; graduate of Poca High School and a member of the Nitro Masonic Lodge.
He is preceded in death by his father Rev. Franklin Lett; sister Regina Fern Lett and niece Regina Creech.
John is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mrs. Debbie Hoffman Lett; mother Mrs. Rosie Lett; daughters Amanda Lesher (Alan) and Caitlyn Lett (Roy Mullins); brother Peter Lett (Debra); sister Karen Creech; grandchildren Kaylee and R.J. Mullins; nephews Jeremy Creech and Adam Lett and niece Carrie Lett.
A tribute to the life of John will be 2 p.m., Monday December 7 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Victor Keathley officiating. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Manna Ministry PO Box 823 St. Albans, WV 25177.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Lett family.