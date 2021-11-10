Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361 Website
JOHN F. "NICK" LETT, 89 of Hometown passed away November 8, 2021, at home.
Mr. Lett is retired from Laborers Local # 1353 with over 50 years of service and an Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged February 17, 1961, as a Corporal.
He is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Lett; son Ken Lett; parents Kinner and Retha Lett; step-mother Zelma Lett; half-brother Gene Lett and half-sister Faye Lett.
John is survived by his children John "Buggy" Lett, Jr. and wife Janet and Teresa "Annie" Perdue and husband Scotty; daughter-in-law Judy Lett; four grandchildren Stefani (Ishmael), Kristyn (Brandon), Kasey (Tanner) and Landon and three great grandchildren Daniel, Aaliyah and Weston.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the VA Home Bound Team, VA Green Team, Admedisys, and Hospice. We would also like to thank his nurses Bethany, Michelle and Jo and his caregiver Stephanie for all the wonderful care given to our father.
Private services will be held and burial will be in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Lett family.