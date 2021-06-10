Mr. JOHN HUGH DONEGAN, JR., 79 of Scott Depot went home to be with the Lord on June 8, 2021. John is retired from Monsanto, former employee of American Viscose, attended Rock Branch Independent Church and a graduate of Poca High School. He enjoyed drag racing, racing motorcycles, hunting, fishing, boating, and camping.
He is preceded in death by his parents John and Elizabeth Donegan.
John is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mrs. Brenda Donegan; son John H. Donegan, III (Shannan); two grandchildren John H. "Johnny" Donegan, IV and Paige Huffman; father and mother-in-law Edmond and Barbara Lattea; sister and brothers-in-law Cathy and John Richardson, Sue and Tim Cox, Charlene Lattea, Pam Holston (Dave) and Scott and Amy Lattea and a host of nieces and nephews.
A tribute to the life of John will be 2 p.m. Saturday June 12, 2021 at Rock Branch Independent Church with Pastors Brad Joseph and Delbert Hawley officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Those unable to attend may view the service live by visiting the Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Rock Branch Independent Church.
