Mr. JOHN L. PATTON, 71 of Poca passed away December 12, 2020. John is retired from the State of WV and a Navy Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Darlene Patton and brothers Mike and Donald Patton.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Joyce Patton; children Lori and husband Perry Smith and John Patton and grandson Jude Patton.
A tribute to the life of John will be 2:30 pm Wednesday December 16, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm Wednesday at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home. Funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 2 pm for the cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Patton family.