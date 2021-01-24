JOHN EVERETT SANSON, JR., 97 of Eleanor went home to be with the Lord on January 22, 2021.
He was a former member of Kings River Worship Center in St. Albans and served 13 years in the Army for our country. He is a member of the VFW, DAV, NRA, Korean War Association and the American Legion and a lifetime member of the CCC. John is also a Purple Heart Recipient and retired from Inland Steel in East Chicago.
He is preceded in death by his parents John and Ada Sanson and sisters Marcella Gibson Craigo and Darlene Tyler.
He is survived by his loving sister Ada Frances Sanson of Eleanor and a host of nieces and nephews.
A tribute to the life of Mr. John Everett Sanson will be 11 a.m., Monday January 25, 2021 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Burial will follow in the memory gardens. Those unable to attend the service may watch the service live by visiting the Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook page. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Sanson family.