JOHN WESLEY SAMMS, Mr. John Wesley "Johnny" Samms, 30 of Cross Lanes passed away June 22, 2021. A tribute to the life of Johnny will be 6 p.m. Monday June 28, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca is serving the Samms family.
