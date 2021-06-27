Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
JOHN WESLEY SAMMS, Mr. John Wesley "Johnny" Samms, 30 of Cross Lanes passed away June 22, 2021. A tribute to the life of Johnny will be 6 p.m. Monday June 28, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca is serving the Samms family.

