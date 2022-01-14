Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361 Website
JOHNIE PAT BROWN, 79, "Poca Dot Avon Lady", of Poca, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022, in her home.
Johnie Pat was a retired teacher's aide, at Poca Elementary and Poca Middle School. She was a member of Poca United Methodist, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School leader, member of the choir, and the 5 Loaves 2 Fishes Food Pantry. She was a public servant to the community, serving on the Heritage Day Committee, Senior Dinner, and as a Heritage Day Grand Marshall, Girl Scout leader, and a faithful fan and cheerleader of Poca High (Poca Dot) and WVU athletics.
Preceded in death by her mother Johnie Hinkleman, her father John Patrick Hunter, her stepfather Michael J Foley, her brother Jerry Michael Foley, and her beloved daughter Treasa June Russell.
Survived by her daughters, Jeanette (Tony) Marshall and Jessica (Dale) Van Lehn, their father, Willard "Buck" Brown; brothers Senator John Blair (Judy) Hunter, Will (Susan) Hunter, and Joel Hunter; grandchildren Jacy (Will) Jones, Michelle (Brandon) Heideprim, Rachel Marshall, Alyssa (James) Rhiel, Josh Marshall, Derek Van Lehn, and Jonah Van Lehn, and several great grandchildren.
A private service will take place at 2 p.m., on Saturday, January 15th, 2022. The family invites you to watch the service live by visiting the Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook page. The Family also invites you to an open, public graveside service, which will be held at 3 p.m., at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens in Red House.
In lieu of flowers the family would ask that you would take your children to church and sign them up for Vacation Bible School this summer in memory of Johnie Pat.