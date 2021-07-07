JOYCE ANN ELSWICK, 68, of Charleston WV passed away on July 5, 2021, peacefully at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle.
Joyce was a dedicated mother, wife and grandmother first and foremost. She retired from elderly caregiving with over 30 years service. During her career she worked in many private homes, but mostly her favorite, Edgewood Summit, where she cared for so many wonderful families, whom she loved dearly. She was born in Charleston, WV to the late Elmer and Cecile Eileen Newman Guthrie. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by the love of her life of 51 years, Robert Elswick Sr.; son, Michael Elswick and brother, Kenneth Guthrie.
She is survived by son, Robert Jr, daughter Amy (Josh) Joyce, both of Charleston. Grandsons; Bradley Elswick of Orlando, Florida. Jacob Johnson of Chesapeake, WV. Sister; Garnet (Kenner) Brown of St Albans WV and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family memorial service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family suggest donations to Hospice be made in Joyce's name.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Elswick family.