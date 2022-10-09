Thank you for Reading.

JOYCE DARLENE BARRETT, 51 of Charleston gained her angel wings on October 6, 2022, following a long illness.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sally Jeanne Johnson, father Garnet Doyle Johnson, Jr., and brother Stephen Mays. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband, John Barrett, daughter Kristan Newkirk (TC), son Ryan Chapman, stepdaughter Amanda Looney, five grandchildren, brothers Thomas Johnson, Lenny Johnson, Bobby Johnson of Charleston, Sam Johnson of Cross Lanes, sister Pam Jarrell (David) of Florida, and half-sister Dotti McCracken of Florida. She also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

