JOYCE DARLENE BARRETT, 51 of Charleston gained her angel wings on October 6, 2022, following a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sally Jeanne Johnson, father Garnet Doyle Johnson, Jr., and brother Stephen Mays. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband, John Barrett, daughter Kristan Newkirk (TC), son Ryan Chapman, stepdaughter Amanda Looney, five grandchildren, brothers Thomas Johnson, Lenny Johnson, Bobby Johnson of Charleston, Sam Johnson of Cross Lanes, sister Pam Jarrell (David) of Florida, and half-sister Dotti McCracken of Florida. She also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Darlene loved her animals, music, the beach, and to shop. She cherished her family, especially her two granddaughters, Aiyanna and Ava, who held a special place in her heart. She was a fighter until the very end.
A tribute to the life of Darlene will be 12 p.m. Wednesday October 12, 2022, at Southeast Church of the Nazarene, Kanawha City with Pastor Terrance Hamm officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church.