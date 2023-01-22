Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361 Website
JUDITH ANN BENNETT ARTHUR, 70 of Hurricane went home to be with the Lord on January 20, 2023.
Judy is retired from Putnam County Schools and a former employee of RESA III and West Virginia American Water. She was proud of graduating alongside her son Benjamin from West Virginia State College. She is a member of Main Street Church of Christ and the Professional Secretaries Association. Judy was an avid animal lover, especially cats.
She is preceded in death by her parents Wyatt J. "Bob" and Grace F. Bennett and sister Sharon Parog.
She is survived by her son Benjamin Wyatt Arthur; five siblings Barney Bennett and his wife Vicki, Joan E. Savilla and her husband Joe, Tommy Wayne Bennett, Nancy McLean and her husband Franklin, and Charles F. Bennett and his wife Sue and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Kim Cook Miller and the entire staff of Magnolia Assisted Living for the wonderful care given to Judy.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Putnam or Kanawha County Animal Shelters.
A tribute to the life of Judy will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Daniel Curry officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home.