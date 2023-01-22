Thank you for Reading.

JUDITH ANN BENNETT ARTHUR, 70 of Hurricane went home to be with the Lord on January 20, 2023.

Judy is retired from Putnam County Schools and a former employee of RESA III and West Virginia American Water. She was proud of graduating alongside her son Benjamin from West Virginia State College. She is a member of Main Street Church of Christ and the Professional Secretaries Association. Judy was an avid animal lover, especially cats.

