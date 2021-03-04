JUDITH ANN O'NEIL, 71 of Teays Valley, WV, born August 9, 1949, passed at 1:54 a.m., on March 3, 2021.
She was a beautiful soul who made everyone around her feel loved and special. She was a very feisty woman who knew what she wanted and would not take no for an answer. She was a home health nurse for many years and retired 6 years ago. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and most importantly friend. She lived a long, wonderful life full of laughter, smiles, tears and love.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years Thomas P. O'Neil; son Brian Sharpe; uncle Russel "Bunny" Eskins; grandson Danny O'Neil; sister Elizabeth Bane; sister Elaine Symuleski; brother Voughn Bane; mother Crystal Mills and father Carl Bane.
She is survived by her children Larry Newberry, Bryan Newberry, Megan Newberry, Shirly O'Neil, Kathryn O'Neil, Thomas P. O'Neil, Jr., Joseph O'Neil (Nancy), William "Billy" O'Neil and Theresa Knop (Jeff); siblings Rick Mills (Wanda), Lovena Hager, Yvonne Davis and Carl Bane, Jr. and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Judith O'Neil will be Noon Saturday March 6, 2021 at Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene with Pastors Charles V. Williams and Roger Eskins officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio. Those unable to attend the service may watch live via the Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook page.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the O'Neil family.