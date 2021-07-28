Thank you for Reading.

KATHLEEN DENISE CASTLE, 67 of Teays Valley passed away on July 27, 2021. A tribute to the life of Mrs. Kathleen Castle will be 6:30 p.m., Thursday July 29, 2021 at Teays Valley Church of God. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Castle family.

